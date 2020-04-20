‘Over’ Performance from Tom Holland, and is worthy of an Oscar, ” says the director

In an interview with the ComicBook.comthe director of Joe Russoback to work with his brother Anthony Russo in the drama ‘Over’revealed some details about the anticipated project, and has confirmed that the movie is close to being finished.

“We are in post-production. We edited remotely by our assembler. We are already in the final cut, and we need music, and we’ll be ready in a couple of months. So, the question is: how is the market? Where will we be? When the cinemas will re-open? There are a number of issues to be discussed”.

The Russian also said a little bit about the performance of the Tom Hollandit comes as the protagonist of the film, and their speech, we were very excited.

“I don’t think that it’s a performance worthy of an Oscar. I think it is just amazing. It is a work of breath-taking. What does he do with himself emotionally and physically that is unbelievable”.

With the script signed by the Jessica Goldbergthe project is based on the novel by Exit Westof President Walker. The story centers around Walker, a former doctor in the military who was diagnosed with the Syndrome of Post-Traumatic Stress disorder after returning home from the Iraq war. As you try to deal with this issue, mr. Walker develops an addiction to opium, and starts to rob banks. He was caught and convicted in 2011, and it will come out of the prison, by the year 2020.

For the moment, there is no date set for his debut.

In addition to the Hollandthe cast counts with Ciara Bravo, Bill Skarsgard, Forrest Is There, Jeffrey Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini and Kyle Harvey.