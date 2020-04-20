Paul McCartney Was Eilish, Lady Gaga, and other artists to participate in a solidarity concert

John Legend, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Alanis Morissette, Christy Eilish, Eddie Vedder, Stevie Wonder,. It seems to be the poster of the dream festival, and yes, it’s going to happen. Under the guardianship of Lady Gaga’s “One World: Together at home,” brings together the leading artists of the world to support the World Health Organization in the fight at the end of the Covid-19.

The concert will be broadcast from midnight of Saturday to Sunday, the 18th to the 19th of April. In the Uk, on the TV, and the Commercial Radio broadcast of the festival, which has the warm-up submitted by By Rui Maria Pêgo and Rita Rugeroni and a number of artists to come through on Skype. Later on, we will have By Nuno Markl and Diogo, Portugal commenting on the show.