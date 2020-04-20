SAC_2045 is now officially in development

The Netflix he confirmed through his social networks, that is, the second season of the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 it is now officially in development. In the year, the company has released a new video for the first of the year.

It is produced by Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed), the first season will have 12 episodes, and it arrives on the 23rd of April, while the second one does not have a date of release.

Netflix has shared a new clip from ‘GHOST IN THE SHELL: SAC_2045’ Season 1 and has announced that Season 2 is already in development. (Source: @NetflixJP_Anime) pic.twitter.com/nVdquJsaHN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 20, 2020

Directed by Mamoru Oshii, of Ghost in the Shell he talks about the evolution of the planet until the year 2029, where it has a place in highly automated, to the point that the human beings in order to gain access to the extensive networks of information with her a cyber-brain. The agent of cyber Major Motoko it is the leader of the secret service Squad the Shell, which is responsible for the fight against crime. Motoko it was such a mo.dificada that almost the whole of his body is robotic. The human would have left a ghost of itself. In the fall of 2017, Scarlett Johansson it gave new life to the Motoko in the live-action american series.

