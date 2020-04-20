Sam Smith and John Legend singing the classic “Stand By Me” at the festival “One World”

After Shawn Mendes, & Camila Cabello, and Jennifer Lopez to choose from classic american music to performarem at the festival, “One World: Together, At Home, it was the turn of Sam Smith and John Legend perform at the event. Fellow in the song, “Lay Me Down” Sam and the City-decided to take a new look at “Stand By Me”, a composition by Ben E. King and famously in the words of John Lennon.

Check out the video below:

SEE ALSO: After the coincidence of the macabre, Sam Smith, releases a clip with Demi Lovato