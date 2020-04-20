SCI-News | haute couture Brands to produce the masks for the protection against the Covid-19

The Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Chanel, well-known for the production of high-fashion, we are now in the manufacture of the material to be protected from Covid-19.

The rapid spread of the virus since early December, has caused a massive demand for face masks and protective material. And those signs they put in their know-how and resources of the health service.

Louis Vuitton says it is to produce what it can to make a health-care professional. In the factories, in France, have been re-organized, and are producing hundreds of thousands of the masks, not surgical,” for the health-care professional.

“With this initiative we are going to be given the protective equipment necessary for health care professionals on the front line. Thank you to the hundreds of people who volunteered to make these masks, as well as to all of those who are to take part in the fight against the pandemic.”

Louis Vuitton, in addition to the masks, they also produce aprons in the hospital, which will be donated to one of the six hospitals in the paris suburbs. They are created by the volunteers to the doctors that are fighting the Covid-19 on the front line.

Burberry, a well-known british brand, it also sets the output of the mill, and began making the masks. It will be entegues in the british National Health Service as soon as possible.

The production is to be stepped up, so that it is possible for the delivery of the 100,000 surgical masks to the National Health Service in the United Kingdom.

The brand name has progressed, also, that he was a tailor in the factory, in gabardines, in Castleford, Yorkshire, for the making of clothes, masks, non-surgical, for the patients in the hospitals and in the United Kingdom.

In addition to the face masks and the clothes of the hospital, Burberry is to fund research on a single dose vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, which is on the way to the start of the test. And also to make donations to the institutions engaged in the fight against poverty, to feed the whole of the Uk.

Chanel has also joined the other two brands, and it is in the manufacture of masks, such as the account NOW.

This brand is waiting for the approval of raw materials and the prototype, so that designers, often used in developing collections of high-fashion, they begin to make facial masks and clothes from the hospital.

The Italian label Prada, which left the factory opened to produce a protective material, since it began in march on the make.

You are to produce an 80,000-lab coat medical, 110,000 tons of health professionals in the area of the region.

