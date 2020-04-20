Selena Gomez: the full style for a magazine Interview and much, much more in the image of the week

Selena Gomez it is featured in the spring issue of Interview magazine, and it showed a completely different style to the essay. The singer posed with a more rebellious attitude, with the braids in her hair, using on cars, tyres, workshops and as a venue, with a lot of sensuality, even in an outfit of dirty grease on them.

Selena Gomez for the Interview Magazine

Hayley Williamsthe Paramoreleaving the look, stripped to the side, and getting ready for a interview about his solo career at Vanity Fair

John Legend bringing home some Donuts from the Krispy Kreme in Los Angeles county

John Legend (Photo: photo: photo: Photo: BACKGRID)

Dua Lipa destroyed in the photoshoot for the magazine ELLE

Kanye West featured on the cover of GQ magazine

Andrea Bocelli playing in a historical scene to do a performance in honor of Easter, in the Cathedral of Milan, in Italy, and without a crowd due to the preventive measures of the coronavirus

Andrea Bocelli (Photo: Photo by LUCA ROSSETTI, COURTESY the SUGAR SRL)

Demi Lovato featured in the magazine Harper’s Bazaar

Lewis Capaldi in calling the attention of the users to make a live is home to the program, “The Late Late Show,” and, curiously enough, to have a poster size of Niall Horan at the bottom

Florence Welchthe Florence and The Machineposing next to other celebrities, including actress Dakota Johnson in a special to the Gucci at the “T Magazine”