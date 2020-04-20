Sophie Turner talks about her character in the another century’s episode, a new series of Quibi

Shortly after their marriage, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner went back to work. The actress, known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, premiered this year to a range of new platforms for streaming on Quibi. The show is titled another century’s episode, this follows the life of Jane, a young woman who decides to kill himself, but after a plane crash, and she and the other survivor, Paul, you have to find a way to survive in a desert, ice-cream.

In an interview with Variety magazine, Sophie Turner, said the reason for choosing the role, and there is a little bit about your character, who is suffering from psychological problems. “‘The Dark Phoenix’ has just come out, and I ended up getting married, and as soon as the wedding has finished, I thought to myself, ‘Thank God, I can breathe, now I want to go back to work. There were so many new things going on in my life at the time, so I thought to myself, ‘Ok, maybe I’ll continue on with this because it seems to be innovative and exciting,” she began.

On her character in the series, and that he tried to commit suicide, and it’s a controversial issue being portrayed in the media, She said, “it’s so important to me, so it seemed like that was where I needed to go. [Essa personagem] you are very determined to get out of this setup, and it’s going to kill you. It is incredibly, incredibly depressed much of the time, don’t you feel no hope at all. But she ends up fighting for a life he no longer wanted to live in the first place.”

Mr Turner added: “I have Tried to get to the point-of-view, the most real possible, it’s just my past experiences. Without going into too much detail, I’ve definitely been where Jane was. It was not in the greatest extent for me, I guess”. She also commented on the people who are living with conditions that are mentally-type bipolar disorder, and depression, “It’s different to all of us who have to deal with it. In my experience, everyone I’ve met who have struggled so much [eles] they were the greatest actors I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s never been clear to me.”

