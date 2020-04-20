Tattoos Anitta goes to the Internet live from the Lady Gaga’s of today (18/04)! Find out what other artists of tattooing are going to participate in

This is the latest news from time to time (Click to view)

The live: Lady Gagapromoted against the COVID -19, promises to stop the Internet and tv. In the event of a “One World: Together At Home,” will bring together health care professionals, musicians, and other famous personalities weight, the tattooed and non-tattooed. Certainly, the artists who do shows to this day (18/04), in the tattoos Anitta you will stand out. Continue to read this article and understand the reason why.

Tattoos Anitta, and the other artists that will be part of the live from Lady Gaga

The world health organization (World Health Organization), in conjunction with the Concert and the Global Citizen, want to do the story. This showzaço is intended to raise funds and to bring a bit of joy in that, which is one of the biggest crises in the world.

A pandemic is not isolated, giving a respite, but it also does not give truce, it will be the enemy of the Anitta and her so much. His career is at it’s peak, as well as the designs for their tattoos that are inspiring because of the meaning it brings.

For example, in the game on his right arm is a stylish and different way. The fact that instead of having a common design, made with the words of life and love in the last book.

In addition to this, it has:

The musical note on her left shoulder;

Small heart on the little finger-right;

The words Respect, Love, and Truth-in ribs, left side;

The birds and the cage in the upper back.

A key and a heart on his upper right arm;

The phrase “Be good” (“Feel good” in Spanish and Portuguese);

“Renan”, the name of your dear brother on the arm;

The rose on her ankle.

With such a good thing, think of whether or not those tattoos are not going to call even more attention to the issues, in addition to what you already call them?

Lady Gaga is for sure, it will also cause your tattoos

Lady Gaga has been a huge success wherever he goes, and you pump on the Internet without having to do anything. In addition to the amazing voice, the other thing that makes the fans get in his mouth are his tattoos. Some of them are more discreet, on the other, they are well on the show. Among these are the following:

Peace symbol on her left wrist;

Many on the left-hand part of the scapula;

The vines and roses on lower back left side;

The verse of a poem on her left arm;

A unicorn, as well as the phrase “Born This Way” on her left thigh.

Those of you who haven’t had the chance to see this great singer, you certainly should not miss out on your chance to attend the live from Lady Gaga’s tattoos.

The other artists and their designs

As this is a megafestival, it is no wonder that so many of the artists to influence the world are taking part in the fight against the COVID-19. Most of them are tatooed, as the eternal Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, and her husband, along with the player for which it was Intended. Together, they have more than 25 designs. You will be also in attendance: Sam Smith, Adam Lambert, Alanis Morissette, Chris Martin, and many others.

The tattoos Anittaas well as that of other artists, will be present at the live: Lady Gaga it starts today (18/04) at 16:00. The event will be broadcast for the world in wi-fi, so Globoplay, Sony, Paramount’s best-selling musical, and Comedy Central.