The 10 movies are the most pirated in the week 19/04/2020)

10. The Two Brothers

The new production from Pixar, Two of the Brothers, tells a dramatic story that promises to move you to tears of people of all ages. The story goes that in a world full of fantasy, inhabited by elves and leprechauns, and the following brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot , who embarks on a journey to try to reunite the father to the deceased, even if it’s just for a day. So far, so normal, but then you realize that all of this is based on the life of director Dan Scanlon, who was never able to get to know his father, who died in a car accident when he was a child.

9. The Call of the Forest

America is a doguinho who for years have lived in your home for a family in California, but his life changed suddenly, and he needs to get in touch with the instincts of a wild, to face the great odds in Alaska. Over time, his side a fierce, takes over in America, and it turns out to be the leader of a large pack.

8. The joker

Arthur Fleck’s (Joaquin Phoenix) works as a clown in a talent agency, and every week you have to attend a social agent is due to its well-known mental health problems. After being laid off at work, Fleck reacts badly to a joke-of-three-men-in-full underground and in the forest. The killings started a movement against the elite of Gotham City in which Thomas Wayne (Brett Cullen), is his most representative.

7. Troll 2

The queen’s Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch office (Justin Timberlake) discover a surprising thing: there are other worlds of Life besides them. More than that, it’s the difference between these places and it is the size that it is capable to cause in fighting. But with the rise of a threatening and mysterious, makes the Beta Branch, and their group of friends break into an epic quest to build a bond with the web sites of rivals to take on the greater evil.

6. Ip Man 4

You may not know it, but Ip Man is one of the film franchise of the martial arts, the most prominent today, and they now have won their fourth, and last, chapter, at least that is what it seems. After losing his wife of Ip Man (Donnie Yen) moves to san Francisco to relieve the tensions between the masters of the local kung fu master and his student, the star, Bruce Lee, while in search of a better future for your child.

5. Bloodshot

Adapted from the comic book from Valiant Comics ‘ Bloodshot it adapted to the movie starring Vin Diesel. In the story the main character is an ex-soldier, able to heal itself and become, courtesy of-a process of resurrection, to which he was subjected after he was killed along with his wife. The side-effect of this, however, is that he has had his memory erased several times, and then don’t remember to who you are, or the life that he had. However, when you begin to get glimpses of it, to take revenge on those who killed his family.

4. Birds of Prey: harley quinn, and her Emancipation is Fantabulosa

Have you ever heard that joke about a police officer, she’s a psycho, and with the princess of mafia? Birds of Prey: harley quinn and the Emancipation Fantabulosa is a tale of twisted, narrated by Harley (Margot Robbie) as she could tell. The most terrible, and the narcissistic villain of Gotham city, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), and his right hand man, Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), are starting to catch on a young woman named Cass, the town is turned upside-down in search of her. The ways of harley quinn, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Robin Black (Jurnee captain smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) are in, and the quartet is unlikely to have no choice but to unite for the overthrow of the Roman.

3. The parasite

The winner of the academy award for Best picture in the year 2020, The parasite follows the story of a family of Ki-taek, who is unemployed and living in a basement, dirty and cramped. A fluke is the teenage son of the family, we taught English to a girl from a rich family. Awed by the luxurious lifestyle of these people, a father, a mother, a son and a daughter, devise a plan to infiltrate the family, class, one-on-one. But the secrets and lies that are required to move up in the company are going to be expensive at all.

2. Learner Goals

Comedy with a touch of action in order to bring together the whole family, the film follows the life of a CIA agent (Dave Bautista) of the hardened heart, which is assigned to a secret mission: to watch one’s family. In spite of being there only to fulfill his work, little by little, he develops affection to Sophie (Chloe Coleman), the daughter of the precocious nine-year-old’s family, going through a lot at the side of it.

1. Bad Boys For Ever

Anyone who has kept track of the movies in the action, and porradaria of the 1990’s and 2000’s surely we all remember cops Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence). Now, after a 17-year-old, they are back at it, and if you are going to take down the leader of a drug cartel in the Miami, florida area. Next to them is a newly-built elite team of the Miami police department to deal with the relentless Arming of Weapons.

