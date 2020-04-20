The actor from the X-Men and becomes a villain of Spider-Man at the official images of the Marvel comics

It is worth noting that this is the story of Peter Parker, was not followed up upon, The Spectacular Spider-Man 2.

At the time, Spider-Man, is well established in the movie theaters. The current artist-hero, Tom Holland, it seems to have a great future ahead of him.

The character must appear in more films in the MCU, the universe of film from the Marvel comics, and still has to face the Venom on the big screen. In addition to this, Spider-Man 3 is yet to be confirmed.

There are only a few details about your project. The bad guy in Spider-Man 3, for example, it has been revealed.

In addition, Tom Holland, Zendaya back to the movie, as the ministry of JUSTICE. The director is Jon Watts.

