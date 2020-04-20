The BBC will present a program of songs, most played songs

The hit song Happy from Pharrell Williams was the most played song of 2010 in the United Kingdom, according to the DJ on the BBC radio’s Scott Mills. The first single of 2013, has topped the list of the songs played on the radio and television station in the United Kingdom from 2010 to 2019, with Rolling In The Deep from Adele and Moves Like Jagger of Maroon 5, is in 2nd place.

Scott Mills, who will present a special one-the so-called ‘Songs that are Most Played of the Decade”, he said

“Each and every song, which we’ll touch on in this program, it’s an absolute favorite that you have known and loved over the last 10 years, and you will be a part of the total of the” Top 40,” he said.

“Get ready to sing along. Certainly, I’ll do it, but fortunately it is far away from the microphone, a joke.

Other famous stars to shine in this list, including Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, and Katy Perry.

The clip is on the topic of Williams’, was released in the year 2014, had more than 610 million is in play.

Joke

In other news, at the end of last year, Pharrell Williams has been one of the victims of this trick called ‘fake shooting’.

It all started with a call made by a worker at the factory to 911, the number to call for emergency in the United States, claiming that someone had been killed at a home in the Los Angeles area. It so happens that the house in question belongs to the artist of the hit song Happy.

The police went on high alert when he arrived at the address, they were greeted by the staff of the award-winning music, as it is not found in the house. To verify that it was a false communication, and the same as the police have revealed to the tabloid TMZ that the complainant had stated that the victim had been shot in the stomach.

