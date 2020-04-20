The director of the Shang-Chi reveals the first photo, behind-the-scenes of the cast

The director of the Shang-Chi-and-The-Legend-of-The-Ten-Rings, Destin Daniel Crettonhas revealed the first picture of the behind the scenes of the cast is captured prior to the suspension of production due to the multi-coronavirus. The publication, which can be seen below, the main character, At The Same Time His it appears on the side of the Awkwafina andTony Leung.

“It was our last together, before the Crown authority in the world on the face”wrote to the managing director. Check it out:

The film Shang-Chithat were going on in march, have been suspended due to a pandemic of a coronavirus.

The film’s hero, has a screenplay written by Dave Callahamof Wonder Woman 1984 and Godzilla (2014) and will be directed by the Destin Crettonof The Castle of the Glass and A temporary 12.

Shang-Chi-and-the-Legend-of-the-Ten-Rings will At The Same Time His in the main function, in addition to the Awkafina and Tony Leung. The film’s debut in Brazil, a week prior to that of the United States, in the On the 29th of April 2021.