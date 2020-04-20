The fan that creates the poster of the “Playstation 3”, with Spider-Man and Carnage

The digital artist ultraraw26 shared it on the social networks, one involving the franchiseBut“. In the poster, we have Spider-Man (Tom Hollandwith its own clone, and the villain Side (Woody Harrelson).

It has been suggested that the introduction of the Head of Web will take place in the second film, in a cameo.

Check it out below:

Playstation 2 set to debut in October, this time driven by the Andy Serkis (The Jungle Book: Between Two Worlds). The cast of characters, we will get the returns Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams.