The globe shows Spider-Man in ‘the original’ in the Afternoon Session on Monday (20/4) · the News on TV

Starring Tobey Maguire, Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man film have chosen for the Globe, for that Session, in the Afternoon of this Monday (20), shown at 14h58 (eastern time). Launched in 2002, the film gives off the spirit of a young man who acquires superpowers after being bitten by a genetically altered spider.

The first film in the franchise to the super-hero is very well-liked by the fans of the comic, and consider this to be the best version of the story. Maguire has been the face of the character between 2002 and 2007, starring in three films in the Spider-Man.

Peter has also been portrayed by Andrew Garfield in 2012 and 2014, and is currently lived in by Tom Holland, who dresses in the uniform of the character in the Universe of Film from the Marvel comics, from the end of 2016.

But it is the older version of Sense, which is more of a hit with the public, and also on the screen of the World. The station has already aired the first three of a long-running, super-hero, many times in the sessions of the movies. In the past year, for example, in the Session of the Afternoon was one of the best audiences to go with Spider-Man 2.

In the story, Peter Parker is a young man, raised by aunt and uncle ever since her parents died. Intelligent and studious, he doesn’t have a lot of friends because he was considered a nerd. On a tour of the school, he is accidentally bitten by a genetically altered spider and changed. From then on, he begins to develop superpowers that make you climb buildings, and have a broad vision to produce a sort of spider web of the animal kingdom.

At first, the young man went to earn money with their new skills. However, it all changes when his uncle Ben (Cliff Robertson) is killed following a mugging. Spider-Man uses his powers to confront evil and protect the population from the big bosses.

Like any good movie hero, the story also has a romance with water and sugar between Peter and his great love, Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst). Your little girl will be enchanted by the Head-of-the-Web, but you have no idea what it is, in fact, his close friend and colleague of their class.

