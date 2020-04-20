The move, which involves both professionals from the fashion industry, producing the masks

Brands from diverse sectors around the world are developing joint initiatives and, using the structure of the industry, for the production of masks and other items that are donated to the organization to address the lack of materials to fight against the coronavirus. For the luxury high-end brands in the world, or to work with small companies and independent fashion, and in a general way, it has acted in a meaningful way in the fight against the pandemic.

Upon a determination that the use of face masks can help you in preventing and improving the control of the index of contamination in the community, around 65 companies, brands, and professionals from the fashion of minas gerais have declared their commitment to the cause and to have volunteered in a movement called “A Million Shades” (“1”), a network of support that is aimed at the production of the item of protection and, of course, is to raise awareness of the public to use.

Each and every brand name provides for help of any kind, and such as you can. There are those who are the actual manufacture of the masks, while others will make the cut or meet planned. There are also the companies that donated materials for the manufacture of an accessory, such as woven fabrics, and rubbery.

The trademark minas gerais, Marcia Morais has made available to the plant for the production of masks, which are made by a small crew in place to keep the distance between us. The scoring is done by the weavers in their own homes. “The fashion industry needs to reinvent itself, more than any other, especially in the forms of production and consumption, aware of it. These are questions that are very much to the fore after the pandemic. But, at this point, we need to think about the social role of fashion. It is a time for solidarity, unity, and a lot of strength, so that we can give our input, and to focus on the preservation of the life or health of people,” says Alice Wise, business development manager, product branding, Marcia Smith.

Other actions

The mining Virgilio Andrade, a designer for the back of a Rousing ufc light heavyweight championship, he makes the masks for their customers by using scraps of the fabrics of your pieces. “I was tidying up my studio during the quarantine, and I came up with a number of pieces of fabric that were left over from the production. I decided to do face masks and have been given a gift to customers for the brand,” said Virgilio, who delivers the device to the customer, explaining the process of cleaning them up.

The shades are made of unique prints. “The use of a mask, with love of fashion, makes us feel better than trying to use the one that refers you to the hospital, and the illness”, said he.

Luxury brands are joining in on the fight

Louis Vuitton (see photo above) it is one of the famous brands in the world market of luxury goods, which have gone to produce the masks, non-surgical support in the fight against the Covid-19. Around 300 artisans have been harnessed to the production of the workshops in French.

The designer Italian Prada, also started in the last month, the total production of 80 thousand, then the doctors, and 110 thousand tons will be donated to health workers in the region of Tuscany, is one of the most affected in the world. In addition, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga, and for the Italian Gucci’s also have manufacturing face masks to cover the shortage.

“As for the fashion itself, the fashion collections, runway shows, seasons, fast fashion, premium, I think it was a right diet, a surplus of production, consumption, and everything else. The trend was not as well long. This break, compulsory, leads the industry as a whole to reflect on and rethink the whole system,” said Natalie Oliffson, a consultant in the fashion business and creative projects.

Will do something:

Finance. The movement of “1” you have created a crowd funding for their contribution to the production of the masks. Donations can be made in any dollar amount, and the money raised will be used to accelerate the movement of production, and the purchase of materials and the wages of the weavers.

You are a participant. The web site for donations is evoe.cc/um – a million-to-texture.