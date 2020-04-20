The “One World” by Adam Lambert choose to sing from the mad world for a film festival

Adam Lambert has chosen the song “Mad World” (Mad World) to interpret, in his presentation at the film festival “One World: Together, At Home, a journey of music and solidarity, which happens this Saturday (the 18th), to be broadcast live on YouTube.
“I know that this is a time in the history of the very weird and we’re trying to get to it, but we’re going to survive,” said the singer.
Check out the translation of the lyrics
Mad World
All around me are familiar faces
Places, worn out faces worn out
A clear and early for their daily races
Going no where, going no where
And their tears are filling up their glasses
No expression, no expression
I will hide my head I want to drown my sorrow
No tomorrow, no tomorrow
And I think it’s kind of funny
I think it is kind of sad
The dreams in which I’m dying
They are the best I’ve ever had
It’s hard to say it to you
I find it hard to drive
When people run in circles
It’s a very, very mad world
In the crazy world of
Children waiting for the day they feel good
Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you
Do you feel the way that every child should be
To sit and listen, sit and listen to the
I went to school, and I was very, very nervous
No one knew me, no one knew me
Hello teacher tell me what’s my lesson
Look for me, look for me
And I think it’s kind of funny
I think it is kind of sad
The dreams in which I’m dying
They are the best I’ve ever had
It’s hard to say it to you
I find it hard to drive
When people run in circles
It’s a very, very mad world
In the crazy world of
In the crazy world of
Watch it by clicking below:
On the “One World: Together at Home:
