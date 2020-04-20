The “One World” by Adam Lambert choose to sing from the mad world for a film festival

Adam Lambert has chosen the song “Mad World” (Mad World) to interpret, in his presentation at the film festival “One World: Together, At Home, a journey of music and solidarity, which happens this Saturday (the 18th), to be broadcast live on YouTube.

“I know that this is a time in the history of the very weird and we’re trying to get to it, but we’re going to survive,” said the singer.

Check out the translation of the lyrics

Mad World

All around me are familiar faces

Places, worn out faces worn out

A clear and early for their daily races

Going no where, going no where

And their tears are filling up their glasses

No expression, no expression

I will hide my head I want to drown my sorrow

No tomorrow, no tomorrow

And I think it’s kind of funny

I think it is kind of sad

The dreams in which I’m dying

They are the best I’ve ever had

It’s hard to say it to you

I find it hard to drive

When people run in circles

It’s a very, very mad world

In the crazy world of

Children waiting for the day they feel good

Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you

Do you feel the way that every child should be

To sit and listen, sit and listen to the

I went to school, and I was very, very nervous

No one knew me, no one knew me

Hello teacher tell me what’s my lesson

Look for me, look for me

And I think it’s kind of funny

I think it is kind of sad

The dreams in which I’m dying

They are the best I’ve ever had

It’s hard to say it to you

I find it hard to drive

When people run in circles

It’s a very, very mad world

In the crazy world of

In the crazy world of

On the “One World: Together at Home:

