The Pope is prayed for by the health care providers who assist persons with disabilities affected by the Covid-19

At Mass this week (18/04), in the Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican, Francis directed his thoughts to the persons with disabilities affected by the new coronavirus, and the doctors and nurses who take care of them. In his homily, the Pope stressed that christians can speak openly, to have that courage to tell the truth, and the freedom that comes from the Holy Spirit

Francis presided over the holy Mass at the Casa Santa Marta in Vatican city on Saturday morning (18/04) the Octave of the feast of the Passover, on the eve of the Sunday of the Divine Mercy. In the entrance antiphon of the liturgy of today is a reflection of the joy that comes from Psalm 104: “O Lord, have made your people go out with great joy; with shouts of joy, and all his chosen ones, jesus.” (Ps 104,43). The prayer intentions of the Holy Father, has been directed to health care professionals to assist people with a disability living with a disease that is caused by the new coronavirus:

Yesterday, I received a letter from a nun who works as a translator for the language of signs for deaf-mutes, and to me, he spoke of the work is as difficult as health care workers, the nurses, the doctors, are people with disabilities living in the Covide-19. Let us pray for them, that they are always at the service of those people with many different skills, but they don’t have the skills that we have.

In the first part of his homily, the Pope commented on the passage from the Acts of the Apostles (Acts 4,13-21), in which the religious leaders threaten them so strongly did Peter and John not to teach in Jesus ‘ name. But the two of them contend with courage and candor: “Judge for yourselves whether it is right in the sight of God to obey you rather than God! As for us, we should not be silent about what we have seen and heard”. Frank – the Pope said – it’s a word that’s important, it’s the style of the preacher. The Greek word is parresía. It is the courage of faith compels us to speak freely. At the heart of the religious leaders was done in the midst of this openness, it was corrupt: for the Holy Ghost may not enter such a heart. Peter, who was a coward in the face of the threats of the chiefs, and to respond with courage, that courage which comes from the holy Spirit. The christian will say the whole truth, because it makes sense. The Pope has passed on the following comments on the Gospel today (Mk 16,9-15), in which Jesus first rebukes the disciples because of the hardness of their hearts, because they do not believe in the one who was said to have seen the risen lord, and urges you to go out into the world and proclaim with courage the Gospel to every creature.” The mission is to become born from the Holy Spirit. It is the Lord’s, it was the final prayer of the san Francisco – to help us always to be courageous: it means foolish, the courage of the christian is to always be cautious, but courageous.

At the end of the Mass, the Pope recalled that tomorrow (Sunday) the Holy Mass will be celebrated at the parish church of the Holy Spirit in Sassia, at 11: (6 in Brasília, editor). And Monday will be taken up in the mass of the 7 (2 in Brasilia, editor) at the Casa Santa Marta. The following is the text of the homily taken by the holy see (Vatican city) News:

The chief and the elders, and the scribes, seeing the men, and the frankness with which they spoke, and they knew that they were people with no education – maybe you didn’t know how to write it, they were amazed. Don’t: “But it’s something I can’t understand how these people are so brave to take that frankly”. This word is a word that is very important, and that becomes the style of the christian preachers, including those in the Book of the Acts of the Apostles, first. Courage. To say all of those things. To make it clear. It comes from the Greek root to say the least, and we often use this word as a word in the Greek to indicate this: parresía, candor, and courage. And they saw in them an openness, your courage, your parresía, and they did not understand.

First. The courage and frankness with which the apostles preached,… For example, in the Book of the Acts of the Apostles are full of it: it is said that Paul and Barnabas, they sought to explain frankly to the jews in the death of Jesus, and they preached the Gospel with sincerity.

But there is one verse which I like very much, in the Letter to the Hebrews, where the author of the Letter to the Hebrews is convinced that there is something in the community, which is declining, and that if she loses that one thing, that is, a certain warmth, that these christians are becoming lukewarm. He didn’t remember it well, the problem, and I believe that it is in the end of chapter 13… – it says this: “Remember in your first few days, suportastes in a fight is painful: no jogai-outside of your frankness”. “Don’t miss” resume, the openness: if you can’t come, you’re not a good christian. If you don’t have the courage to explain the position of the slide in either explanation case-by-case, the lack of this openness, the lack of that kind of christian, the freedom to speak, to say the least. The up the courage.

And then, we see that the chief and the elders, and the scribes, they are the victims, are the victims of this openness, because they put it on the wall, don’t know what to do…. Realizing “that they were poor and uneducated, they were amazed, and they recognized the ones they had been with Jesus.” Later, when standing next to the man who had been healed did not know what to replicate.” Instead of accepting the truth as you saw, their hearts were so closed, that you have sought the path of diplomacy, in the way of the enforcement of the agreement: “To a certain extent, the assustemos, say to them that they will be punished, and we see it so shut up”. Indeed, the very openness of the place in the wall they don’t know how to find out. But that’s not coming to mind to say, “But that is not the truth of it?” Your heart was closed and hardened in it; the heart is corrupt. This is one of those dramas: the power of the Holy Spirit, which is manifest in our openness to the preaching of this foolishness of preaching may not come in the hearts of the corrupt. For this reason, we keep an eye out: sinners yes, corrupt never. And you don’t get to this the corruption that you have so many ways to express yourself…

But, if you were to put on the wall, and you don’t know what to say. And just compactuando between them, To a certain extent, the ameacemos the assustemos for a little while, and the invite to the called back and gave them an order, and invited them not to speak in any way, nor teach in the name of Jesus christ. “Let’s make peace, unto them, depart in peace, but that does not speak in the name of Jesus christ, not to teach.” They knew Peter, he was not a brave to the core. It was a cowardly rejected Jesus. But as it turned out, now what?

Answer: “Judge for yourselves whether it is right in the sight of God to obey you rather than God! As for us, we should not be silent about what we have seen and heard”. But this is the guts of where it comes from, this coward, that you rejected the Lord? What has happened in the heart of a man? The gift of the Holy Spirit, the honesty, the courage, the parresía it is a gift, a grace, that is, the power of Holy Spirit on the day of Pentecost. Properly, after you have received the Holy Spirit, went to preach to a certain way of courageous, a new thing for them. This is the consistency of the sign of the christian, the true christian is courageous, he says the whole truth, because it makes sense.

And the Lord is sending calls to the match. After this briefing that peter does in the Gospel, “the risen one in the morning; – a summary of the judgment rebuked them for unbelief and hardness of their hearts, because they had not believed those who had seen the risen lord”. But with the power of the Holy Spirit – it is the greeting of Jesus: “Receive the Holy Spirit, and he said to them, “go into the whole world, and preach the Gospel to every creature:” go with courage, go out, do not be afraid.” Not going back to the verse in the epistle to the Hebrews – “throw away your honesty, don’t throw away the gift of the Holy Ghost.” The mission is born in itself, then, this gift which makes us brave, the franks in the proclamation of the Word.

May the Lord help us always to be like that: brave! This does not mean young: no, no, no. Faint of heart. The courage of the christian is always wise, but it is courage.

The Holy Father ended with the celebration of the sacrament in the adoration, and the blessing of the eucharist, by inviting us to make a spiritual Communion. The following is the prayer recited by the Pope:

All the way to your feet, o my Jesus, I prostrate, and to you I offer the repentance of my contrite heart, which delves into his nothing in Your holy presence. I love the priest in the Sacrament of thy love, the ineffable Eucharist. I desire to receive you into the poor dwelling that my heart offers you; waiting for the happiness of sacramental communion, I wish to have you in the Spirit. “Come to me, o my Jesus, I come to you…. Your love can ignite the whole of my being, life, and death. I believe in you, hope in you. I love you all. The way it is.

