The post-pandemic), we will buy it to reward them for the time lost? The experts discuss men’s Vogue

How does the behavior of the consumer in post-pandemic? (Photo: Getty Images)

An article published on Monday, called the attention of the fashion world: French, Hermes posted revenues of 19 million Yuan, the equivalent of US$ 2.7 million in sales on the day of the re-opening of the shop in Guangzhou, southern China, on Saturday. According to “WWD”, it is believed that the amount obtained in one day was the highest for a single boutique in China.

The behavior of the chinese in regard to the consumption of luxury is a consequence of the so-called “revenge buying“. In February, when the country was in quarantine, they began to talk about the end of the form, real or imaginary, in the social networking sites. In general, most of the threads documenting the costumes of the future, such as restaurants for a nice meal, and they said that on a trip to Paris cancelled, it would be a good excuse to pay a visit to boutique of Louis Vuitton, in Beijing, in the hope that it is a bag-of-luxury “could it heal the wound” of the lockdown. Or it will be a nice treat to satisfy the craving stopped, and to enter into the world of life, post-pandemic.

“Consumerism is a engranhado people. The ‘fortune buying’ is part of the fragility of the inner, and an identity that is deeply connected with you that much,” he says Iza Dezonexpert , on-trend and is a founding member of Dezon in strategy Consulting, the exclusive representative of the bureau of labor trends, Peclers Paris, in the Latin America.

Emanuele Farnetithe director of the content of men’s Vogue in Italy, said in a live chat with on Instagram of the She the director, Paula, Merle, who, despite the fact that it did not believe that Europe will go the same way in China, do you think that buying one can be a good way to celebrate the end to their social isolation. “Until we are able to re-purchase, even a single shoe, sunglass or handbag, you will be like a little celebration.” Dominique Oliverthe founder and chief executive officer of the Latin american, believe that you consume will soon be back to your normal routine. “We see a growing trend of people trying to return to what they consider normal in their day-to-day life, which also includes a portion of the population to invest in the clothing, entertainment, experiments, etc.”

The term “baofuxing xiaofei” (“revenge buying” was first used in China in the early 80’s to describe the pent-up demand for foreign goods, which have been denied to its citizens when the nation was closed off to the world. Before that, Deng Xiaoping instituted a policy of openness, at the end of the 70’s, and the western brands started to flood and a new, gigantic market.

The facade of the store to the highest standards in the China, which had a turnover of US$ 2.7 million on the day of the reaberura the post-lockdown (Photo: Handout)

There are a lot of questions, however, whether such a scenario could be repeated in Europe or in Brazil. The last of the pandemic will have on the luxury industry, a rebound in the “revenge buying”, as was the case in China, or in the spirit of sustainability, and the consumption is controlled, you will wake up the consumer? “I believe that, in this scenario, there is a desire for freedom is suppressed, which is reflected in the shop,” she says Juliana Santosto the front of the multi-Owner Santa in Recife, brazil. In spite of this, she feels that the quality and the values of pautarão to the consumer. “The purchases will be more thought out. The consumer will consume less and do more. After all, you realize that you don’t need much to live on.” There was Lilian Pacce sharing the same thought: “the scroll wheel on the market, you need to have the other rate, the maximum amount of consumption that needs to be reviewed, because we are living in a period of excess. I hope that the quality will be further enhanced”.

It’s A Kleinthe brand NK Store in Sao Paulo, will also agree. “People are going to be more conscious, and seek brands with a story to tell, you have a purpose for truth, and he was nailed to the wall. I think that the consumer is now more eager than ever to look at it, and you’re going to want to make a purchase in the long term, and that they are of good quality. I have been supporting for this to happen”. But the manager believes that it is going to be on for a reward. “There are those who think that life is quick, you can end up in a minute with the disease, and you’re going to want to give a gift,” he said. “Perhaps, in China, the group of ‘revenge spending’ is the biggest, and, if it does exist, it will be less. This is a market that is wide open, and with a population that grew each year and, other than Brazil, you’re going to have a recession is inevitable.” Lilian adds: “China is on the rise, and when this is restricted, they will come back hungry, this is not the case in Brazil. But I don’t believe it’s only a trend in the market, I can see the two ends of the spectrum”.

Even though Iza Dezon may find it difficult to carry out an analysis based on the highest standards (because it is a mark that indicates choices in a very specific, within the luxury, in addition to being expensive and having a huge variety of products”), it is believed that there will be three main patterns of behavior following the pandemic due to the lack of consumption: “the one Who doesn’t really want to think about what happened and what’s going to go out naked; he’s going to get out of this without letting it eat, but you will make better choices, and who is going to question your relationship with the consumer. In addition to this, she says, the market also has an impact on this scenario. “It depends very much on the co-responsibility of the market and know how to behave in the resume, in order to produce products that are more ethical, and more sustainable, with the aim to have a positive environmental impact. So, it depends on the choices of the consumers and the attitude of the brand.”

The writer, a consultant and a juror on the Prize Change Andre Carvalhalthe purchasing power and social class is a key factor in this scenario. “The luxury consumer is going to be to purchase on behalf of a pent-up demand. This has already happened in other times of crisis or in situations of great trauma, such as the crisis in the financial of 98, and on the 11th of September, even with the encouragement of the government, so that it is accomplished,” he said. But for those of you who will have their income reduced and they will lose out on the job, he believes that, even with the encouragement of the consumption of fashion is not a priority.

Both the shell type, as Friday sees an increase of digital purchases, in a post-pandemic. “Those who had not yet joined, you probably have had this experience now, and found that it’s easier than it looks,” he says to the reporter. “You are about the most time to recover, the pace of economic from that of other markets, such as China, but e-commerce also has an opportunity to make very clear, in this scenario, since we are looking for people to join more and more to e-commerce,” said the businessman, who looked at social isolation as a way for even closer ties with its customers, starting up new conversations, it also opened up a channel for customer support via Chat.

*Collaborated With: Giovanna Gama

