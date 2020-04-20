The SAD news involving the special of Friends, it is revealed to you

HBO’s Max decided to speak officially about the future of this very special gathering of the cast of the Friends. It really isn’t going to happen for now, as it was such a previso.

The reunion of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer would be the high point of the launch of HBO’s the Max in may, but despite having recorded material, according to Matt LeBlanc has revealed to you recently, you still have a long way to be able to put it all up in the air.

As we are in social isolation, because of the pandemic of coronavirus, and there is no plan for us to return to a normal life, in the same way, there is no way to speculate when it will be the most special of Friends.

As we all know, the world of the entertainment industry, is a long time, they are the series, movies and even many TV shows, some of which still remain up in the air, with only the presenters will be or the same as working from home and showing up across the internet.

Here is the official stance of the HBO’s Max on the postponement of the reunion of the cast of Friends:

“We want to share with you some information on the production dates for the special are not written to the Friends, to the HBO Max. The production has been delayed because of the pandemic, the covid-19. This means that the special won’t be available on the first day of the streaming service, in a release. But the special is on the way.

The cast and the producers are very excited for the start of the work, as this is the first time that the entire cast will reconvene after the end of the series [em 2004]and in the original set. There are a lot of surprises in stored and many pictures of rare behind-the-scenes that they want to share it with the fans. We will keep you informed as the plans are solidificarem, and we’re going to have a date for the debut of the official.

In order to avoid any misunderstanding about what is special, and we want to make it clear that this will not be a new episode and the original series. All the actors are going to participate in, such as yourself, not as her beloved characters. While fans will have to wait a little longer for this meeting, they will be able to watch 236 episodes of the series ever since the first day of the new HBO’s Max,” he says in the note.

