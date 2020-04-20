The sister of Hailey Baldwin are expecting a baby. The model responds with great happiness Today

The family of Hailey Baldwin, is going to increase. The younger sister of model is pregnant and, as was announced to the world last Friday.

Of the shares on the Instagram a picture of where your buddy comes up to kiss her already very goodbelly‘, Alaia27-year-old has revealed that the baby is a girl, will be born in the August.

A publication that featured many of the reactionsby highlighting the comment from the aunt, ‘babada’. “My niece,” wrote Hailey.

Then, says Page Six, a woman Who Bieber he published the news in the stories to their own page Instagram. “I’m going to be aunt,” he wrote. A share that is not already available on the social networking site.

