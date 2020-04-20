The song “Toosie Slide,” Drake breaks record for the TikTok

He became the first male artist to have three firsts # 1 The Billboard Hot 100, Drake he made history in the TikTok. The hashtag ‘#ToosieSlide’ has reached 1 billion views in just two days, on the application of the social network, breaking the record previously held by the Kylie Jenner.

In accordance with the TMZthe “Toosie Slide” is a trend in the music faster and to reach one billion views on TikTok and it continues to dominate the platform, with more than 3 billion views and counting.

The numbers represent how many times people have viewed your content in connection with the #ToosieSlide. The success of the Drake it has inspired countless recreations of the challenge of the dance, the fans and the celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Ciara, Chance the Rapper and James, who have participated in the challenge #ToosieSlide.

To see this photo on Instagram @ChampagnePapi @Toosie A publication that is shared by Ciara (@ciara) on 11th of Apr., 2020 at 8:57 am PDT

The record was previously held by the meme of the “rise and shine,” Jenner, what has been the trend TikTok it recorded the highest growth rate in October, with one billion views. Drake hit the one-billion-points-of-reference that is as fast as the mogul in the beauty.

“Toosie Slide” is also dominating the charts. He made his debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, earning the Drake to its seventh no. 1 on the stop. Drake became the first male artist to have three debuts as number 1 on the billboard Hot 100. He will join Mariah Carey, who has achieved three debuts as number 1 on the billboard Hot 100 between 1995 and 1997.

He said thanking him for the influence of social media, Toosie, for inspiring the lyrics. “The chat at the charts,” wrote Champagne Papi on Instagram. “Number-one Billboard debut on the. 1 in a warm-up.”

