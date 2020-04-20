The spectacle of The Lake of the Swans, can be seen until Friday (the 24th) on the internet

Since last Friday, the 17th day of April, in the Companhia Nacional de Bailado (CNB), is to make the show a complete Lake of the Swans for viewing on the internet at cnb.English, on the next day, the 24th of April.

The dance is led by the Pedro Neves and it will be performed by the Portuguese Symphony Orchestra. With key By Fernando Duarte, costumes for José António Tenentedrawing the light from Nuno Meira and the interpretation of the dancers of the National Ballet Company.

In the movie it’s from Edgar E music The P. I. And Secondly. The initiative to have the show on the internet is a part of the project is to Stay At Home In the Company of CNB, which aims to “to provide a high-quality public services, during the time that we are in a social“.

A recording of Swan Lake is the 9th of December, in the year 2017, and are part of the archive of the CNB. There Filipa de Castro and Carlos Pinillos. On the 24th, it will be displayed until the 1st of may on the website of the Company, the National Ballet of the show, with the choreography of the Tânia Carvalho.

Have been provided in advance by the CNB on the performances of Fifteen Dancers and a Time to Come (recorded October 14, 2016); and The Left Leg of a Secondly) (recorded on may 24, 2017, at the Teatro-Cine Torres Vedras).

Swan Lake is a classic in the history of the dance form, which has been the subject of a Hollywood film, and in particular the Black Swan, released in 2010, directed by Daren Aronofsky. The film has been carried out by the actors Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis.

Follows is an excerpt of a presentation by the CNB in The Lake of the Swans was carried out in 2007.