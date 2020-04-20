The star of the Upcoming Deadline reveals why he decided to get out of Marvel

The former star of the Marvel comics, has already taken the next step in their career, has launched a new project in the HBO tv series Perry Mason.

Robert and his wife, Susan Downey, are the executive producers of the show, which stars Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) in the title role.

Sharing a preview on Instagram, Downey wrote: “I know it’s Tuesday because I’m still in my pajamas on Sunday. I ALSO know of a way to get an exclusive preview of PERRY MASON.”

The TV’s original Perry Mason starred Raymond Burr and aired from 1957 to 1966. It was based on a series of novels and series written by Erle Stanley Gardner, which was published for the first time in the decade of the 1930’s.

The new series will be set in Los Angeles in 1932, and, in spite of a few of the details prior to this, the synopsis has already been released:

See also: