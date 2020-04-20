The users ‘Fortnite’ do you think that it is a performance of the play by Travis Scott is the leading Journal of Rio

Users of Fortnite do you think that Travis Scott would be set up to do a performance in the game, shortly after the discovery of the tracks in the game data.

The rapper has already been linked to the game, with rumors swirling that he would be appearing in the video game online.

Fans have found clues that are related to Scott’s hidden in the files of the data-mining. Have you encountered this poster, which shows a planet circling around the map Fortnite the above a note in music, as it was also the discovery of a new texture of the planet, which includes footage of the carnival to which they are bound to ‘ Astroworld ‘. As the planet passes through the mouse, with the track “high in the cinema” Scott is playing.

A poster for an upcoming event, it was clear.

pic.twitter.com/8VyWIWiPuV

– FireMonkey • Fortnite, and Intel® (@iFireMonkey) April , 2020