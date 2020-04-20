Timothée Chalamet, appears in the first image of a sand Dune

The Warner bros. revealed in the second section (13), by means of a magazine, Vanity Fair, the first official image of the Dune an adaptation of the literary classic of the sci-fi written by – Frank Herbert. In the picture, we have Timothée Chalamet (I Call Him By His Name) on the role of the main character, Paul Atreides on his home planet of Caladan. Check it out below:

Dune/Warner Brothers/Vanity Fair

The production is in the direction of the Denis Villenueve (Blade Runner-2049; With The Arrival Of). Greig Fraser (out of The Rogue Is The Oneis the director of photography, while Jacqueline West (On The Backand Bob Morgan they are the designers, and Patrice Vermette (Sicario: No man’s Landis in charge of the production design. Joe Walkerwho has worked with Williams on the With The Arrival Ofwill the editor of the film. Hans Zimmerworked with the director on the Blade Runner-2049be the composer of the soundtrack to the feature, which has a sequence which is ordered through the studio.

In addition to the Chamalet, the number of Dune account Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – The Effect Of The Fallout), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxyand Zendaya (Spider-man: Far from Home). Stellan Skarsgård (Mamma Mia; Icould be the next villain, the Baron Harkonnen, which is part of a family’s long feud with the family Atreides. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: Clone Wars: The Rise Of Skywalkerand Jason Momoa (Aquaman) will give life to an end, the Duke Leto Atreides and the Duncan, Iadho. It already Josh Brolin (Upcoming Deadline) you will live by a warrior Gurney Halleck.

The novel was originally published in the first decade of the 1960’s, touched on themes of political, religious, and environmental issues through the lens of science fiction. Your plot is set in the far future in the midst of an empire, the intergalactic overlord in the expansion, where the privileges of the planetary are controlled by noble Houses who should be the alliance of the variety of the imperial House Corrino. The book tells the story of young Paul Atreides, son of Duke Leto Atreides of the House Atreides, at the time of the transfer of his family to the planet Arrakis, the only source in the universe is the spice melange.

In a story that explores the complex interactions between politics, religion, ecology, technology, and the choices and consequences are at the foundation of the human emotion, the fate of Paul, his family, his new planet and its native inhabitants, and the underrated Fremen, as well as the fate of the Emperor and Padishah of the powerful Corporation, the Space for the service, and the mysterious order of women of the Bene Gesserit, they are all linked together in an encounter that will change the course of humanity.

The story has been adapted into the movie theaters in 1984, with a Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) in the lead role, and David Lynch (The city of Dreams.) in the direction of, as well as being made into a tv series by the american channel Syfy in the year 2000.

Dune debut on December 18 in theaters.