Together At Home: Lady Gaga has moved on with Billie Joe, and Eddie Vedder

Lady Gaga it was the name on the front of the festival and online-Together At Home, what has happened in the last week-end.

Responsible for the curation of the artists, she has also had quite a lot to raise the funds that will be donated to the fight against the new Coronavirus, particularly by providing resources for health care professionals who are faced with the COVID-19 on a daily basis.

Therefore, during the broadcast of the event on Saturday, Gaga did a live in its official account of Instagram, and it proved to be very thrilled with the end result.

Lady Gaga Cries on Live stream

More specifically, that Lady Gaga was in tears when Eddie Vedder he touched “River To Cross”the most recent disc from the Pearl Jam, Gigaton (2020).

In another emotional moment, a pop artist, also wept, when Billie Joe Armstrong sang the mega-hit Green Day – “Wake Me Up When September Ends”released on disk American Idiot(2004).

You can watch a video of Lady Gaga’s thrilled with all the performances below, straight from the Instagram of the official TMDQA!

