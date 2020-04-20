Travis Scott will make a concert in a Fortnite

The song Travis Scott it will make a series of presentations within the Fortnite. The project, which is entitled “Astronomical”will the revelation of a new song, and five performances will be held from the 23rd to the 25th of April.

Check it out when the presentations will be held is given below (eastern time):

23/4 – 20

24/4 – 11

25/4 – 1 hour

25/4 – 12

25/4 – 19

The “gates” of the show will be open 30 minutes prior to each performance, and the developer Epic Games it is recommended that players arrive early to secure your place on the servers.

In addition to the concert, Travis Scott will win each, and the items in the game, as a part of the line The Icon Series. Recently, it also included a stream of the brazilian The.

This is not the first time that Fortnite plays host to a musical performance. And in February 2019 at the latest, and the DJ’s Marshmello it took more than 10 million of players to the game.