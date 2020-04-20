What is the best Spider-Man of all-time? James Gunn responds to it

The answer isn’t going to appeal to the fans of the more hard.

What is the best Spider-Man in the film industry? It is a question of controversy.

If you are nostalgic, you are likely to say Tobey Maguire the memories of his youth. If you a sucker in being true to the comics Tom Holland it can be your choice. And if it is diferentão, you choose Andrew Garfieldthat ends up being forgotten about between the two big names.

However, the change of the scale, when you’re a filmmaker, well-known by speaking about the subject, and James Gunn he revealed that for him, this is the best Spider man of all time Tom Holland.

As I’ve said before, I love the movie, Spider-Man goes Back to the Home, and it’s one of my favorites, and it’s not something I say about all the films in the Marvel universe. And I’ve seen it before from the visual effects to be applied to it. And yes, Tom Holland, this is the best Spider-Man ever.

While you are at the command of the The Squadron’s Bombers and it also will Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.