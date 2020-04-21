Anna Kendrick is in search of love in the first trailer for the series ‘ anthological Love, Life, and the HBOMAX

The streaming service from the WarnerMedia has released the first trailer for Love Lifeits first original series, starring Anna Kendrick.

With 10 episodes in each season Love Life you will follow a main character that is different in your quest to find a romantic evening for two.

The synopsis for the series states that the project will be on a journey from the first to the last of love, and how people who are together with us in this way that we become who we are, until we are left with someone else for ever.”.

Check out the teaser trailer here:

The series is a production of the Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson. The pilot will be directed by Sam Boyd.

Kendrick will be the Derby. Completing the cast are still With Scott McNairy how to Bradley, the head of the Derby, and the Zoe, Among Others Sarah is the best friend of the person.

Sasha Compere, Peter Vack to interpret a couple of his friends, named Mallory, and Jim.

Love Life it arrives on may 27th with the release of the HBO’s MAX.