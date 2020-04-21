Anna Kendrick searches for true love in the trailer for the series, Love Life

Love Lifenew series of the HBO’s Max it will be launched with the streaming service, has had its first trailer unveiled. In the preview, it shows the character of Darby (Anna Kendrickon their search for true love, it can be seen from above.

Summary the official says: “Love Life is about the journey of a first love, and as the people with whom they stayed during the life make us the person we are when we meet someone is to remain for ever and ever”.

The series is being produced by Paul Feig (the Mission Patroness of Marriage), and was created by Sam Russell – (In a Serious Relationship). Love Life it will be available at the HBO’s MAX, it still doesn’t have release date in Brazil.