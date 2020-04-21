As I Was to You, and a further 33 options for attending on a holiday – Culture,

Photo: Reproduction

Time to enjoy the holiday of a Professional, such as a film of the novel, from those well-chosen. The tip for today is long As I Was to You. Played by Emilia Clarke, famous for her work as Daenerys on the award-winning series Game of Thrones Sam Claflin, star of the It Simply Happens and The Hunger Games, the work is based on a book from Jojo Moyes, tells the story of a young, quirky, Louisa “Lou” Clark, who moves from job to job to help support his family, until he becomes the caretaker of a rich young man, Will Traynor, who was left quadriplegic after an accident.

  • When it Today, at 22h
  • Where to watchr Telecine Touch

MOVIES ON TV:

PANIC attacks

  • When you Today, the 22h45min
  • Where to watch Band

THE GAME OF DEATH

  • When you Today, the 23h15min
  • Where to watch – I

A LOOK AT PARADISE

  • When you Today, the 22h30min
  • Where to watch – AMC

THE PROMISE OF

  • When you Today, at 22h
  • Where to watch – Cinemax

GOTCHA!

  • When you Today, at 22h
  • Where to watch – HBO

THE CURSE OF THE CHORONA

  • When you Today, at 22h
  • Where to watch – HBO 2

THE SPACE BETWEEN US

  • When you Today, the 21h40min
  • Where to watch – HBO Family

WELCOME, STRANGE

  • When you Today, the 23h50min
  • Where to watch – HBO Plus

THE BLING RING: A GANG OF HOLLYWOOD

  • When you Today, the 23h35min
  • Where to watch MAX

LOGAN LUCKY: A THEFT IN THE FAMILY

  • When you Today, the 22h55min
  • Where to watch MAX Prime
MY UNKNOWN TO FAME,

  • When you Now, at 23
  • Where to watch – MAX Up to

THE SEVEN MEN AND ONE DESTINY

  • When you Today, the 22h30min
  • Where to watch – Megapix

TRADING

  • When you Today, the 23h30min
  • Where to watch – Paramount Channel

THE WOLF WARRIOR 2

  • When you Today, the 22h30min
  • Where to watch Space

SNATCH – PORCOS E DIAMANTES

  • When you Today, at 22h
  • Where to watch – TCM

DAWN OF THE DEAD

  • When you Today, at 22h
  • Where to watch – Telecine Action

DIRTY DANCING – THE RHYTHM, HOT

  • When you Today, at 22h
  • Where to watch – Telecine Cult

THE RETURN OF THE ALL-POWERFUL

  • When you Today, at 22h
  • Where to watch – Telecine Fun

MEANS OF EGRESS (3) THE REDEMPTION,

  • When you Today, at 22h
  • Where to watch – Telecine Pipoca

BLACK PANTHER

  • When you Today, at 22h
  • Where to watch – Telecine Premium

A NIGHT IN HELL)

  • When you Today, the 22h30min
  • Where to watch – Non-WOVEN

EMERGENCY CALL OUT

  • When you Today, the 22h50min
  • Where to watch – A&E

LOVE IS BLIND

  • When you Today, the 22h30min
  • Where to watch – FOX

A NIGHT FOR CRIME

  • When you Today, at 22h
  • Where to watch – The Studio Is Universal

ON THE LAST NIGHT

  • When you Today, at 22h
  • Where to watch TBS

BATMAN VS. SUPERMAN: THE ORIGINS OF JUSTICE

  • When you Today, the 22h30min
  • Where to watch – Warner Channel

FROZEN: AN ADVENTURE IN THE FREEZING

  • When you Today, the 20h30min
  • Where to watch – The Disney Channel
HE

  • When you Today, 20
  • Where to watch – Disney Junior

BLACK PANTHER

  • When you Now at 21
  • Where to watch – Disney XD

PROGRAMMING LIVES:

LIVE FROM THE BLACK

  • When you Today, at 18 o’clock
  • Where to watch YouTube

LIVE IN SANDY AND JUNIOR –

  • When you Today, 20
  • Where to watch YouTube

LIVE NANDO REIS

  • When you Now at 21
  • Where to watch YouTube

FITNESS ONLINE

  • The Training is Functional, with professor Caca
  • When you Today, at 18 o’clock
  • Where to watch Instagram



