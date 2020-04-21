Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Whoopi Goldberg, and others come together in a charity event against the coronavirus

Just like its neighbor, New York city, in the city of New York, in the us, has been hard hit by the pandemic coronaviruses. For this reason, as was the case with the “One World”, the home of the newly-formed New Jersey’s Pandemic Relief Fund and hosted a fundraiser called “Jersey 4 Jersey“that’s going to air on the next day, the 22nd of April, the Wednesday of the week.

Among the names to perform at the charity event is none other than Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, SZA, and Halsey. Other musicians include Charlie Puth, and Tony Bennett, as Jon Stewart, Chelsea Handler, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly Ripa, and the running back for the New York Giants, Saquon Barkley, also make appearances.

An example of an extremely successful “One-World”, with Lady Gaga and the “Jersey 4 Jersey will be aired simultaneously by the applications on the Apple Music and Apple TV’s in the world, and the E Street Radio on SiriusXM (free for the next month or so).

In the U.S., “the Jersey 4 Jersey will be broadcast also on the local TV (WABC, WPVI, WPIX, News12, and NJTV) and radio stations (WINS, WCBS 880, CBS FM, WFAN, New York’s Country music 94.7, Alt, 92.3, and Q104.3).

In the promotion of the event, “the Boss” Bruce Springsteen he made a brief appearance on the morning program “Good Morning America” to announce the benefit show to speak about how the city was reached, and the revealing of the names of the attractions. Watch a video message below: