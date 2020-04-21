Camila Cabello and DaBaby achieve a new peak with “My Oh My” on the Billboard charts

Camila Cabello and DaBaby has a definite new-found success to be spontaneous in their hands. Even with little publicity – the blame of the recommendations of the social isolation, which has resulted in the cancellation of the agenda of the vast majority of performing artists – “My Oh My” continue to grow, and in the most recent update of the ” partnership went a little bit further.

“My Oh My” has moved from the 13th to the 12th place, earning a new peak on the billboard Hot 100 is the main singles chart in the United States. The band’s album, “a love story” was featured on a TV show, and started to make inroads on the radio and via the internet. “My Oh My” was officially adopted as a single in January to be sent out to the radio stations and the clip came out the following month. “My Oh My” it already has a certified platinum in Australia and silver in the Riuno the United kingdom.