Check out 5 fun facts about the Gunther from Friends!

Played by James Michael Tyler, Gunther is a character in the very basis of a Friends, who almost always appeared behind the counter at Central Perk, the place where you used to work. Extremely in love with Rachel, the character that has gained momentum during the course of the show, becoming one of the faces, iconic among fans of the show.

Today, in honor of the character, we have separated it here for 5 fun facts about the Gunther from Friends that every fan of the series will be pleased to know. Check it out!

5 fun facts about the Gunther from Friends

1. We appeared in hundreds of episodes of Friends, but it was not until the 23rd (“the One with, the Father of Phoebe”), which the actor made his first speech. According to its own James Michael Tyler was Martha Kauffman, who convinced him to give him a voice and a name, because up until then, he wasn’t even credited on the show.

2. The lack of a story or even a name for the character because James wasn’t really an a-list actor. Since 1990, he has been working as a barista at the Bourgeois Pig in Hollywood”, and was called by Joel, mr. Wang to mix the coffee machine on the Central Perk. After appearing so many times on the screen, Martha, who seems to have thought, “Why not?”.

3. Even though a lot of fans think that he is the owner of Central Perk, Gunther is actually just the manager of the coffee shop. The owner of the establishment, to be called John, and was able to appear in two episodes of the show.

4. According to the website of the major Cities, it is the 26th character with the most lines in the show.

5. In an interview in 2014, James was told that the last scene between Gunther and Rachel, it was very emotional to film, and both he and Jennifer Aniston tears up during the recording process.

Friends is a sitcom in american was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, and was presented by the tv network NBC between 1994 and 2004, with a total of 236 episodes.

The series tells the story of a group of friends who lived in the neighbourhood of the Village, on the island of Manhattan, in the city of New York.