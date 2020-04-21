Check out the most award-winning films in the history of the Oscars

The award is considered to be the award for the most important and wanted from the movie, which adds to the recognition of

in the production of films in various categories. The event is held every year

since 1926, in a small ceremony with a red carpet and celebrity guests from the

Hollywood and the cultural landscape of the world.

‘The best Movie’, which is the most prestigious category,

targeted by many of the actors and the producers. Not only is the prize pool, but also the

nominated for the golden globe Award is considered to be a big hit in the industry. For the record, it was

the “Evil”, “Titanic”, and “La-La-Land: Singing the Seasons,” which received 14 in

the indications for each.

A movie that made history at the awards ceremony it was a Parasite, driven

by Bong Joon-ho, marking the first ever win for a film in the language

the English to receive the award on the principal of ‘Best Film’ by the year 2020.

The film’s most award-winning

Some of the films that have the merit is multiplied, to compete and to win

the statues of the different categories, as in the case of the Titanic, and The Lord of the

The rings: The Return of the King and Ben-Hur. The three films left a mark on the recall-maximum-of-statues

win, taking 11 awards each. With them, the Love, the Sublime Love, and gone with the Wind

following the success, taking 10 statuettes in each of them.

Ben-Hur – 1960’s

Considered to be one of the best movies ever made, Ben-Hur had the largest budget in the history of cinema, and managed to meet your expectations. He won 11 out of the 12 nominations for Oscar: Best Movie, Best director, Best cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Costume design, Best Mix of Sound, Best Editing, Best Special Effects, Best Soundtrack, best Actor and Best Actor in a Supporting role.

Titanic – 1998

The classic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

it was a big hit, not only in the movie theaters. The novel is inspired by the sinking of the ship

The Titanic was nominated for 14 categories in which it won 11): Best Film, Best

Direction, Best cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Costume design, Best

Soundtrack, Best Editing, Best Sound Effects, Best Visual Effects,

Best Original Music and Best Sound.

The lord of the Rings – 2004

The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King”, based on the books of the

the writer J. R. R. Tolkien, was released in 2003 and achieved the 13th highest-grossing

in the world. Acclaimed by critics, the movie took all of the awards for which it was

nominated: best picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best score

Score, Best Song, Best Sound Mixing, Best Art Direction, Best

Costume design, Best Makeup, Best editing, and Best Visual Effects.

Love, A Noble Love – 1962

The adaptation of the Broadway musical, inspired by Romeo and

Juliet, in William Shakespeare, was a great success of audience and criticism,

taking 10 statuettes: Best Actor in a Supporting role, Best Actress in Supporting role,

For best picture, Best director, Best cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best

Sound, Best Editing, and Best Music.

Gone with the Wind – 1939

The first color of the lead for a golden globe Award for Best picture, the classic

it is considered by many to be the film’s most famous work of all time. And

gone with the Wind, won in 8 categories, including Best Film, best Director, Best Actress,

Best Actress in Supporting role, Best Art Direction, Best cinematography Color,

The best Editing, and Best Screenplay. In addition, she won 2 awards in professional fees for the

a production technique involving the full-color, a total of 10 figurines.