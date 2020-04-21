Check out the most award-winning films in the history of the Oscars

The award is considered to be the award for the most important and wanted from the movie, which adds to the recognition of
in the production of films in various categories. The event is held every year
since 1926, in a small ceremony with a red carpet and celebrity guests from the
Hollywood and the cultural landscape of the world.
‘The best Movie’, which is the most prestigious category,
targeted by many of the actors and the producers. Not only is the prize pool, but also the
nominated for the golden globe Award is considered to be a big hit in the industry. For the record, it was
the “Evil”, “Titanic”, and “La-La-Land: Singing the Seasons,” which received 14 in
the indications for each.
A movie that made history at the awards ceremony it was a Parasite, driven
by Bong Joon-ho, marking the first ever win for a film in the language
the English to receive the award on the principal of ‘Best Film’ by the year 2020.
The film’s most award-winning
Some of the films that have the merit is multiplied, to compete and to win
the statues of the different categories, as in the case of the Titanic, and The Lord of the
The rings: The Return of the King and Ben-Hur. The three films left a mark on the recall-maximum-of-statues
win, taking 11 awards each. With them, the Love, the Sublime Love, and gone with the Wind
following the success, taking 10 statuettes in each of them.
Ben-Hur – 1960’s
Considered to be one of the best movies ever made, Ben-Hur had the largest budget in the history of cinema, and managed to meet your expectations. He won 11 out of the 12 nominations for Oscar: Best Movie, Best director, Best cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Costume design, Best Mix of Sound, Best Editing, Best Special Effects, Best Soundtrack, best Actor and Best Actor in a Supporting role.
Titanic – 1998
The classic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet
it was a big hit, not only in the movie theaters. The novel is inspired by the sinking of the ship
The Titanic was nominated for 14 categories in which it won 11): Best Film, Best
Direction, Best cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Costume design, Best
Soundtrack, Best Editing, Best Sound Effects, Best Visual Effects,
Best Original Music and Best Sound.
The lord of the Rings – 2004
The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King”, based on the books of the
the writer J. R. R. Tolkien, was released in 2003 and achieved the 13th highest-grossing
in the world. Acclaimed by critics, the movie took all of the awards for which it was
nominated: best picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best score
Score, Best Song, Best Sound Mixing, Best Art Direction, Best
Costume design, Best Makeup, Best editing, and Best Visual Effects.
Love, A Noble Love – 1962
The adaptation of the Broadway musical, inspired by Romeo and
Juliet, in William Shakespeare, was a great success of audience and criticism,
taking 10 statuettes: Best Actor in a Supporting role, Best Actress in Supporting role,
For best picture, Best director, Best cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best
Sound, Best Editing, and Best Music.
Gone with the Wind – 1939
The first color of the lead for a golden globe Award for Best picture, the classic
it is considered by many to be the film’s most famous work of all time. And
gone with the Wind, won in 8 categories, including Best Film, best Director, Best Actress,
Best Actress in Supporting role, Best Art Direction, Best cinematography Color,
The best Editing, and Best Screenplay. In addition, she won 2 awards in professional fees for the
a production technique involving the full-color, a total of 10 figurines.