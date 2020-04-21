Check out the schedule of shows to watch at home on Tuesday, and the rest of the week

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, a series of shows that were cancelled in Brazil, and all over the world. But the artists has given them a way to keep the fans excited by making the lives!

The shows are streamed live via the social networks, and can guarantee the happiness of the ones who misses him happy hour the end of the week. Take a look at what’s in store:

The Lives of today’s, Tuesday’s (21)

Black – 18 (Audio)

Fernanda Takai & John Ulhoa – 19 (Audio)

Sandy & Junior – 20 (YouTube)

Nando Reis – 21h (Audio)

The Lives of the day 22/04 (sun-fri)

Roberta Sa – 19 (Audio)

Beautiful – 19 (Audio)

Report by the open society – 20 (YouTube)

Festival, Jersey, 4 Jersey (Bon Jovi, Halsey, SZA, and more) – 20

The Lives of the day, 23/04 (Thursday)

Up – 18 (Audio)

The sky – 19 (Audio)

The Lives of the day, 24/04 (fri).

Ludmilla – 18 (Audio)

Said De – 18 (Audio)

Paulo Miklos – 19 (Audio)

Video Keys for – 20 (YouTube)

Simone and I – 21 (Audio)

Felipe Araujo – 22: 30 (YouTube)

The Lives of the day 25/04 (sat.)

Sorriso Maroto – 15 (Audio)

Rick and Renner – 16 (Audio)

Large Home-Spa-by Set. (Luedji Luna in Heaven, Mayer Hawthorne, and George – 16 (Audio)

Hugo e Guilherme – 17h (Audio)

Bell Marques – 17h (Audio)

Group of Less-is-More – 18 (Audio)

Melim – 19 (Audio)

Joao Bosco – 19 (Audio)

Gustavo Miyon – 20 (YouTube)

The Lives of the day-26/04 (sun.)

Mumuzinho – 16 (Audio)

Luan Santana) – 18 (Audio)

Maria Gadú – 19 (Audio)

The Agenda for the lives of the next week, the 27th of April to 3rd of may

Check out the shows that are going to roll over in the next week

The Lives of the day-28/04-Tuesday-Wednesday)

Jeito Moleque – 20 (YouTube)

The Lives of the day, 29/04 (sun-fri)

Jorge Aragão – 20 (YouTube)

The Lives of the day to 30/04 (on Thursday)

Matheus & Kauan – 21h (Audio)

The Lives of the day 01/05 (Friday-Monday)

The job, and Dan – 14 (Audio)

Cabaret-Leonardo e Eduardo Costa) – 20 (YouTube)

In the Meeting, (I Santana), the Harmony of this song and the Band Parangolé) – 21 (Audio)

The Lives of the day 02/05 (sat.)

Jorge e Mateus – 17h (Audio)

The appropriate fields By 20 hours (Audio)

The Lives of the day-03/05 (Sunday)

The Festival-Samba-Live – 14

Lives, and national-that have been

Have you lost the live of their singer’s choice? We gathered all of us to all of you:

04/04 – Live from George, and Matthew

07/04 – Live from the William and Benutto

08/04 – Live-from Linda Thomas

09/04 – Live-Bruno e Marrone

09/04 – Live from the Pericles

09/04 – Live from Peter’s Own

10/04 – Live from the Djonga

10/04 – Live from the Mark, and a vegas mode

10/04 – Live SI

11/04 – Live Download e Kauan

11/04 – Live Gusttavo Lima

12/04 – Live-Michel Teló

12/04 – Free in the course of the Pagoda

12/04 – the Live Band Parangolé

12/04 – Live from the Avine Vinny

12/04 – Live from the Ze Neto e Cristiano

12/04 – the Live of the Bond with video

15/04 – Live from Madison Santos

15/04 – the Live Group-the Revelation

16/04 – Live Vitão

16/04 – Live from the Gabi Martins

16/04 – the Live of Gabriel Smaniotto

16/04 – Live-César Menotti e Fabiano

17/04 – WorkShow to Live: Linda Thomas, Joe’s Grandson and a Christian, Maiara, and Lucas, and more

17/04 – the Live Band in Fresno

17/04 – Live from Fernanda Brum

17/04 – Live Loubet

18/04 – Live Alexandre Pires

18/04 – Live-bob & Baker

18/04 – Live by the Mano Walter

18/04 – Live from the Knights of Electric

18/04 Live by the Fernando and Sorocaba

19/04 – Live Rust

19/04 – Live from the Henry and Julian

Lives international, which has already passed

08/04 – The Strokes: 5guys talking about things they know nothing about – Episode 1

09/04 – The Strokes: 5guys talking about things they know nothing about – Episode 2

09/04 – Radiohead: the broadcast of the show Live From The Stadium In Dublin (October 2000)

13/04 – Band transmission of a Live show At Outside Lands, ” (12 August 2007)

18/04 – One World: Together At Home to Alanis Morissette, Christy Eilish, Chris Martin, Elton John, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, and more)

18/04 – David Guetta United At Home