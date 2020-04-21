Check out the schedule of shows to watch at home on Tuesday, and the rest of the week

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, a series of shows that were cancelled in Brazil, and all over the world. But the artists has given them a way to keep the fans excited by making the lives!
The shows are streamed live via the social networks, and can guarantee the happiness of the ones who misses him happy hour the end of the week. Take a look at what’s in store:
The Lives of today’s, Tuesday’s (21)
Black – 18 (Audio)
Fernanda Takai & John Ulhoa – 19 (Audio)
Sandy & Junior – 20 (YouTube)
Nando Reis – 21h (Audio)
The Lives of the day 22/04 (sun-fri)
Roberta Sa – 19 (Audio)
Beautiful – 19 (Audio)
Report by the open society – 20 (YouTube)
Festival, Jersey, 4 Jersey (Bon Jovi, Halsey, SZA, and more) – 20
The Lives of the day, 23/04 (Thursday)
Up – 18 (Audio)
The sky – 19 (Audio)
The Lives of the day, 24/04 (fri).
Ludmilla – 18 (Audio)
Said De – 18 (Audio)
Paulo Miklos – 19 (Audio)
Video Keys for – 20 (YouTube)
Simone and I – 21 (Audio)
Felipe Araujo – 22: 30 (YouTube)
The Lives of the day 25/04 (sat.)
Sorriso Maroto – 15 (Audio)
Rick and Renner – 16 (Audio)
Large Home-Spa-by Set. (Luedji Luna in Heaven, Mayer Hawthorne, and George – 16 (Audio)
Hugo e Guilherme – 17h (Audio)
Bell Marques – 17h (Audio)
Group of Less-is-More – 18 (Audio)
Melim – 19 (Audio)
Joao Bosco – 19 (Audio)
Gustavo Miyon – 20 (YouTube)
The Lives of the day-26/04 (sun.)
Mumuzinho – 16 (Audio)
Luan Santana) – 18 (Audio)
Maria Gadú – 19 (Audio)
The Agenda for the lives of the next week, the 27th of April to 3rd of may
Check out the shows that are going to roll over in the next week
The Lives of the day-28/04-Tuesday-Wednesday)
Jeito Moleque – 20 (YouTube)
The Lives of the day, 29/04 (sun-fri)
Jorge Aragão – 20 (YouTube)
The Lives of the day to 30/04 (on Thursday)
Matheus & Kauan – 21h (Audio)
The Lives of the day 01/05 (Friday-Monday)
The job, and Dan – 14 (Audio)
Cabaret-Leonardo e Eduardo Costa) – 20 (YouTube)
In the Meeting, (I Santana), the Harmony of this song and the Band Parangolé) – 21 (Audio)
The Lives of the day 02/05 (sat.)
Jorge e Mateus – 17h (Audio)
The appropriate fields By 20 hours (Audio)
The Lives of the day-03/05 (Sunday)
The Festival-Samba-Live – 14
Lives, and national-that have been
Have you lost the live of their singer’s choice? We gathered all of us to all of you:
04/04 – Live from George, and Matthew
07/04 – Live from the William and Benutto
08/04 – Live-from Linda Thomas
09/04 – Live-Bruno e Marrone
09/04 – Live from the Pericles
09/04 – Live from Peter’s Own
10/04 – Live from the Djonga
10/04 – Live from the Mark, and a vegas mode
10/04 – Live SI
11/04 – Live Download e Kauan
11/04 – Live Gusttavo Lima
12/04 – Live-Michel Teló
12/04 – Free in the course of the Pagoda
12/04 – the Live Band Parangolé
12/04 – Live from the Avine Vinny
12/04 – Live from the Ze Neto e Cristiano
12/04 – the Live of the Bond with video
15/04 – Live from Madison Santos
15/04 – the Live Group-the Revelation
16/04 – Live Vitão
16/04 – Live from the Gabi Martins
16/04 – the Live of Gabriel Smaniotto
16/04 – Live-César Menotti e Fabiano
17/04 – WorkShow to Live: Linda Thomas, Joe’s Grandson and a Christian, Maiara, and Lucas, and more
17/04 – the Live Band in Fresno
17/04 – Live from Fernanda Brum
17/04 – Live Loubet
18/04 – Live Alexandre Pires
18/04 – Live-bob & Baker
18/04 – Live by the Mano Walter
18/04 – Live from the Knights of Electric
18/04 Live by the Fernando and Sorocaba
19/04 – Live Rust
19/04 – Live from the Henry and Julian
Lives international, which has already passed
08/04 – The Strokes: 5guys talking about things they know nothing about – Episode 1
09/04 – The Strokes: 5guys talking about things they know nothing about – Episode 2
09/04 – Radiohead: the broadcast of the show Live From The Stadium In Dublin (October 2000)
13/04 – Band transmission of a Live show At Outside Lands, ” (12 August 2007)
18/04 – One World: Together At Home to Alanis Morissette, Christy Eilish, Chris Martin, Elton John, Lizzo, Lady Gaga, and more)
18/04 – David Guetta United At Home