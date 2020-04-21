– David Lynch about the new adaptation: “I’m Not interested”

During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, David Lynch he stated that it did not have any interest in the new movieDune“. The director noted mainly for your bad experience at the original.

For those who don’t know, it’s a production of 1984, ended up being marred by a huge fight for the freedom of creativity, and in the name, However, not even appear in the credits in some of the versions that were released later on.

“It was a situation that broke my heart. It was a failure, and I didn’t have control of the final cut. I’ve already told this story a billion times. It is not a film that I wish I would have done it. I like some parts, but it ended up being a complete failure.”

When asked again about the approach of the director Denis Villeneuve, However, was straight-forward.

“I already said I don’t have any interest in it. Zero interest in it.”

The cast counts with Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Stellan Skarsgard as the Baron Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as the monstrous, the nephew of the Harkonnen, Rabban, Javier Bardem like Stilgar, Jason Momoa like Duncan Idaho, and the Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck.

Dune is a story of intrigue and betrayal, as the houses of rivals vying for power in a society, however. The script for the film was written by Denis VilleneuveEric Roth, and Jon Spaihts.

It has been adapted in 1984 by the managing director David Lynch. The film is a cult classic, but a lot of them feel that it is not able to capture all of the ins-and-outs of the romance of the – Frank Herbert.