Desiigner returns to music with new single “Now”

True to the time in which we are living, Desiigner he returned to the music world with their single “The Survivor”. The song talks about something that the people of the world are currently experiencing, in addition to the system’s survival.

“I see in the stores, they run out of food, I’ve been in the house, We see hospitals-filling the beds / and The world is in the midst of a drought, I just want to leave And you know all that I do, I do, yes, I am influenced by, I just want to do it,” she sings to him.

You can listen to the single below and tell us what you think.

On Desiigner: Sydney, Royel Selby, III (may 3, 1997), better known by his stage name Desiigner, is an artist, in the trap in Brooklyn, New York, ny. He rose to prominence when her debut single, “Panda” came in at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. In February 2016, with the american rapper Kanye West, has announced the signing of a Desiigner to his record label GOOD Music, all under the umbrella of Def Jam.

