Dua Lipa, and love the night if you are going to the mega-live with other artists

“Times Like These” by the Foo Fighters, and get a new version made by Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Ellie Goulding, Sam Fender, Youngblud, Anne-Marie, Mabel, the Royal Blood, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zara Larsson, and with other singers.

According to information provided by Scott Bryan on his Twitter page the morning of this day (the 20th), the BBC Radio has invited a team of singers, “the weight” for what he sees as “The Biggest Live-Loung-of-all-time”, a cover of “Times Like These” from the rock band, the Foo Fighters, at the time of the singers have names such as Dua Lipa, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Bastille, Ellie Goulding, Sam Fender, Youngblud, Anne-Marie, Mabel, the Royal Blood, 5 Seconds of Summer Zara Larsson and other internationally renowned singers, for the music business internationally.

+ Officer of the Squadron, a Suicide bomber said about the sexualization of Margot Robbie as the Alerquina

The live will be broadcasted through BBC Radio 1, 2 And the Asian Network, 6Music and 1Xtra’s ace-12pm (Uk time) on Thursday, the 23rd

“Times Like These” was originally released in 2002 by RCA records (label of Sony Music), and was part of the album “One by One” was produced by the band and entered into partnership with Adam Kasper and Nick Raskulienecz. The whole of the revenue obtained with the new version of the song, it will be converted to make a donation that will be split among the following institutions: Comic Relief and Children in Need.

+ You’) appears to be a surprise special on the Disney

On account of a pandemic caused by a new coronavirus, the artists will meet each and every one of your very own residence, due to their social isolation, to live, which is broadcast by the radio BBC Radio.

Ellie Goulding and Chris Martin also took part in the “One World: Together at Home and what has happened in the last week, and met the other team to select the artists for the festival, the World Health Organization (WHO), on behalf of the institutions with which they are facing in the fight against the new coronavirus.