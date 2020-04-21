Enola Holmes, the movie with Millie Bobby Brown, the sister of detective Sherlock Holmes, which goes to the Series!

The american producer Legendary has announced today (21), via Deadline, that the film Enola Holmes, starring the american actress Millie Bobby Brown, will be released by Warner Bros., but by the Series.

The film is based on the books The Enola Holmes Mysteries the author of Nancy Springer and you will be directed to Harry Bradbeer and the script Jack Thorne.

A series of books, which was launched in 2006 and is made up of six volumes that accompanied the Enola, the younger sister of detective Sherlock Holmes, which turns out to be a researcher with at least as capable as the talented brother.

The cast of characters we have yet Henry Cavill as a detective story, and Helena Bonham Carter as a mother of two. To round off the cast, even the actors Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Louis, Partridge, and Burn Gorman, and Susan Wokoma.

The film will follow on the release date.