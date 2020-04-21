Jason Momoa talks about his role in “Dune”

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the actor Jason Momoa he revealed details of his role in the new adaptation of “Dune”, a film inspired by the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

The actor lives in Duncan, Idaho, which is also known as the Master of the Swords of House Atreides, he told you that we’re going to see on the big screen, and revealed that your character is the Han Solo of the movie:

“I perceive the character of Duncan Idaho, who is a sort of master swordsman who serves as the right-hand man of the Duke Leto, who is Oscar Isaac. He is the first person ever to be sent in for a landing on Duna and when I do, I know the character of Javier Bardem is interpreted. (…) It is a film major, and I perceive a character like Han Solo. He’s a warrior, rogue, which protects the Chalamet (of Paul Atreides, the protagonist of the story, and it is used for Isaac.”

The-eternal-Khal Drogo from “Game of Thrones” and said that he was nervous when shooting the film because of its stellar cast. In the case of their colleagues in September, he said that he was skeptical, to have a scene with Javier Bardem.

“I’ve never worked with so many talented people, it was very scary. I don’t usually get hired to be the guy who talks too much and uses a lot of jargon in sci-fi, but this time I went in, and [em uma cena] he had the financial support, [Josh] Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Timothée, and I was super nervous. We had to shoot in the Wadi Rum. I’ve never seen anything like it, it was like shooting on another planet”

Momoa also said the director Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner, 2049”): “It was an honor to do it, and it’s a list of pretty stellar, I’ve never had a part of something so big.”

We still have a Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Rebecca, Alex and Stellan Skarsgard in the cast. The project’s debut, on the 18th of December 2020, and its sequel has already been confirmed.

The production follows Paul Atreides, young heir of an aristocratic family, who leaves his home planet into the barren world of Arrakis. The challenge for the protagonist is going to be in the lead in the mining of a valuable component, while facing the difficulties of the natural and of the opposition.

The director of the new adaptation, it makes a lot of sense, because the book’s message has never been more acute. “Over there, on the planet, is being abused to the point of exhaustion by their use of natural resources. The world is changing, too, and we have to cope with it. It is a story of growth, but it also calls on the youth to action for the planet”, he commented on the Vanity Fair.