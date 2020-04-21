Jennifer Lopez and fiance are planning to buy the baseball team the Mets

Reproduction/Instagram The couple would have already been talking to the bank’s investments to the investment team in New York city



Jennifer Lopez and fiance, Alex Rodriguez, the star retired from professional baseball, are studying a possible purchase of the team, the New York Mets, one of the most important sport in the United States.

According to the magazine Vaeritythe couple is already in talks with the investment bank j. p. Morgan Chase, an investment in the acquisition of the Second. In the american press, not JLo’s and the groom’s or the bank have confirmed the information.

At the end of December, the family Wilpon, the current owner of the Mets, announced today that it was negotiating a sale of as much as 80% of the time and the billionaire Steven Cohen. At an estimated cost of US$ 2.6 billion, and the proposal was for the future.

Alex Rodriguez has made a career as a slugger for the New York Yankees, and was considered to be the player the most paid in the world.