Jennifer Lopez and fiance make a proposal to purchase a franchise in baseball – Monetary

Singer Jennifer Lopez and her ex-baseball player, Alex Rodriguez, and made a proposal for the purchase of the franchise from baseball’s New York Mets. The provision is made for the bride and groom was reported by the website of the magazine, However, no information is provided by the two celebrities.

Lopez and Rodriguez-it has a wealth of joint is estimated to be US$ 750 million, or the equivalent of more than 3.9 billion dollars.

According to Variety magazine, Lopez and Rodriguez are working closely with the executives of the bank, JPMorgan Chase, to encourage capital investment and for the termination of the business, working closely with one of the directors of the institution, by Eric Menell.

The publication reports that the members at-large of the New York Mets are committed to sell 80% of the club, with the only requirement of the maintenance management team over a period of five years.

Variety says that, in spite of the wealth of joint Position, and Lopez has, in the aggregate amount of the married couple would still be not sufficient to cover the purchase in full, of the New York Mets in November, 2019 at the latest with the team the Kansas City Royals, was bought for$ 1 billion in revenues by the management of John Sherman. For this reason, the search for the two financial partners.

It is worth noting that the New York Mets are a major rival of the New York, new york, New York, on which Alex Rodriguez made a great part of his career in which he became one of the biggest names in baseball in the world. On the other hand, it has featured more than once, during his childhood, he was a fan of the Mets.

– The Mets have in their history two games of the Major League Baseball team, having won the tournament in 1969 and in 1986. The team was also runners-up in the year 1973, 2000 and 2015 – and by the end of 2000, exactly against the New York Yankees.

