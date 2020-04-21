Jennifer Lopez is being processed after the alleged theft of the picture from the photographer

Um a photographer in New York city is in the process, Jennifer Lopez and the company, the The Nuyorican Not just for allegedlyto have stolen the picture, according to a new lawsuit.

Steve Sands, the Shutterbug says that she and her company had placed the said image, the Instagram and the same was attended by 656.631 ‘likes’.

The photographer said that She didn’t pay for the image, and that is why they are in the process of the artist can be up to 150 thousand dollars, which is almost 140 million euros. The information contained in the process, which was presented on Monday to the court, as reported by Page Six.

