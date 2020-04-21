John Wick is 3″ made$ 89 million in profit for Lionsgate

According to a financial report released by the Deadline, the Lionsgate profit OF$ 89 million, “John Wick: Parabellum“ now, after a total investment of US$ 169 million). The film grossed$ 326 million worldwide, and it appears that on the 15th position among the most profitable of the year.

This is one of the franchise’s most successful in the world today, so much so that “John Wick – Chapter 4” it has been announced, and is expected to reach theaters in 2021.

The gains in the studio, and the sales of digital media, physical media (DVDS, Blu-ray, and even dues to organizations that are already included in the total income. In addition to this, issues such as budget, marketing, wages and salaries of the people involved in the project, the percentage of networks in the film, and other expenses, have been deducted.

John Wick is on the run for a couple of reasons: A contract in the world for his or her life is open to a total of US$ 14 million and to have broken the rules of the Continental to the murder of Santino D ‘ Antonio, on the grounds of the hotel. Originally, John was supposed to have been wiped out, but Winston churchill gave a one-hour ahead before you make it ‘Excommunicado’, something that draws from its membership and all the benefits that come. John, you need to use all of the features that you know in order to save yourself in a real scavenger hunt around New York city.

John Wick: Parabellum account of the return of the By Chad Stahelski as a managing director.

The cast includes Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, John Leguizamo, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane , and Mark Dacascos.