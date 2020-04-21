Juliana Paiva is the One of the whole Other

The totally Other: the Kitchen, the little girl, silly, devoted to the Kim Kardashian’s of the District of Fatima

One of the (Juliana Paiva) will not give up in the face. So much stress, was able to be entered in the contest for the Girl’s Fully Too much. She swears it is a girl with a natural beauty, a pretty face, which is the cosmetics company in the Bastille, and the journal Entirely Too much, both are looking for. But if you do, don’t be shy to take advantage of the tricks is nothing ethical to win the competition. Over the next week, One is going to hold Eliza in the bathroom, and steal the dress of the former flower shop. But when Carolina finds out the frame, and ask to not be kicked out of the competition, and he promises to do everything that there was to send. In the interview below, Julie Paiva, who was in the air as Luna’s), one of the protagonists of the ‘every man for himself’ is in the same range as that of the seven, he speaks of the suspension of the audio recordings of the novel are somewhat reminiscent of the love of it ‘All Too much’ has provided you with.

‘All Too much’ is created and written by Rosane Svartman and Paulo Halm with the general direction by Luiz Henrique Rios and directed by Marcus Figueiredo, Noa Bressane, Luis Felipe Sá, Thiago Teitelroit.

What have you been doing while in quarantine?

Clean my house, do my nails, watching the soap opera… I Know the severity of what is going on in the world. If each and every one to understand his / her responsibility, in this story, which, in addition to the legislation, you can pass the disease on to someone else who is in the at-risk group, you will be in the house. I am also praying for this to all go away. I believe that all of the people you are living with a purpose.

How did you feel when you know that the soap opera would come back?

The quarantine took everyone by surprise, and from one week to the other, everything has changed. I do remember that it was the scene of a hug, a kiss, and it was superpreocupada, because the material of the work in our physical exchange. I was wondering what was going to happen, as all of the students. But it’s not enough to live on in a parallel universe, in the context of the epidemic. So, I have been very happy with the position of the house, to protect the employee, and to figure out what’s going on. I was relieved-and proud of it, but at the same time, my heart tight. It’s very strange, all of it, there wasn’t enough time to give a last hug to my colleagues, ‘every man for himself’. However, we have it all figured out, had a couple of adjustments in order to create a cliff-hanger for the back. We recorded a few scenes for the special, as if I were a number, we divide the novel into two parts. And I can not wait for this all to pass so I can continue to tell the story of the Moon.

In his or her career is the One?

I was very happy when I heard back from the silly to the Kitchen. This has been a very special place, with a team that I love, directed by Luiz Henrique Rios, the text of Rosane Svartman and Paulo Halm. She was a character in the comic, which was written for me…. ‘All Too much’ has a kind of fairy-tale, to speak of the people living on the streets who they think will win before the fight. Those who’ve seen it will kill the market for us, and those who have not seen it will have had the opportunity to get to know her.

Please tell us a little bit about the drama of her character

She wants to be famous at any cost. It was a challenge, as an actress, and I have to hit the very key to the humanity of the characters. The Kitchen is very absurd, praying to Santa to Kim Kardashian, who I’ve met because of it. But I had to let go of the stereotypical, cartoonish. She has a need to feel loved, there was a lack of affection, and no one is on the way, it’s no wonder. The kitchen has been built in the Neighbourhood of Fatima, by her father, who has created her and her sister alone because their mother left that home. For me, as an actress, it was a lot of fun, and I had a text torn off, and I had a great partner, as it is the Oran Success, and that it was my father, and I had come out of the ‘slaps and Kisses’. It was a load of fun at the property. He shared a lot with me.

As it was written in the memory of the public.

People still say to me that, if you remember, “character is silly,” which I did. The passing was the best it can be. In the novel, it had a curve that’s pretty cool. One of the matures, and the soul, it becomes all the more apparent during the course of the story. We had a very good run, everyone was very happy for this project, which was nominated for the International Emmy for the telenovela, and the spin-off Entirely to play the Other’.