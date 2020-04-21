Kanye-West-purchase of 330 billion meals to needy people in the Los Angeles area

Non-Series Kanye West has helped the disadvantaged of Los Angeles



Kanye West has joined the network of the fast-food chain Chick-fil-A and bought the 330-thousand meals to help the needy people in the Los Angeles, california, in the United States, during the crisis caused by a new coronavirus.

In accordance with the Fox News, Kanye west, and the restaurant handed out to about 11-thousand meals per day at the end of march. The food was donated to a NGO, the Dream Center, which operates in the region.

In addition to Kanye, other rappers have also used the pandemic as a new coronavirus, to help the communities from where they came from.

In the past week, 2Chainz, donated the meals for the restaurant, for him, for the doctors who are working on the front lines against the virus in the Us. Before that, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Quavo, and others who have also had donations of money to non-profit organizations.