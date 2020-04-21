Kate Beckinsale flirt with a young woman for 24 years – Present

The 46-year-old Kate Beckinsale it is the new love, and it is now referred to as the owner of his heart.

The actress he lives in a love affair with the artist, a canadian Goody, Grace, 22-year-old news of the The Daily Mail.

The images obtained by the publication show in the actress to walk hand-in-hand with him on this Easter Sunday, in the Them Angeles.

Is worth to note that the last relations are well-known in the life of Kate Beckinsale I have been with the comedy of Pete Davidson, who was 26, and Matt Rife, the 21st.