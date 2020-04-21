Khloe Kardashian’s help to the most vulnerable in Los Angeles



Khloe Kardashian is also helping the victims of the crisis in health care in the United States, and he was paying for the food of the older people on the market.



According to us website TMZ, the manager of 35 years, he has been visiting various markets in the area in which you live, to be able to pay for the food that is in the midst of a pandemic of a coronavirus.

The older people are, the greater the risk of death for patients with respiratory disease, and many of the stores have a specific time for those people to buy the food they need to stay isolated in the house.



Khloé Kardashian went to ‘ask, please,’ while you ex. to Understand!



According to the publication, Khloé would have been to Trader Joe’s and Ralphs in the Los Angeles area, in order to pay for the care of vulnerable people.

According to sources, Khloe Kardashian has also been helping the workers in the stores, purchasing gift cards for over 200 employees of the places she has visited, with the intention that they will also be able to buy food for themselves and their families.



Khloe Kardashian celebrated the birthday of a child of Tristan



Thinking about raising a family



Khloé Kardashian is planning on raising a family. In this episode of the on Thursday the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the socialite talked about a brother in the True two-year-old daughter with her ex, Tristan Thompson.



While you are looking at the old toys to the little girl through the house to the player by way of a video, the basketball player would be suggested to get rid of it all.



Khloe Kardashian makes a virtual feast of the birthday of True



“What happens if we have another girl?”, it says it is. “We’ll have to buy it all over again.”

Khloé then asks. “Who’s going to be another girl with you?” Tristan, for his part, seemed. “Listen, I’m just saying, True, you need a brother,” he says. “I can pick up some of the embryo, and give it to her brother.”

“I may need to borrow a little earlier, or take a piece out of you. We’ll figure it out later. This is another episode of,” joked the daughter of the clan Kardashian-Jenner.



The end of reality tv from the Kardashians is filmed with a mobile phone



Thompson is already a dad to a little boy, the product of a previous relationship that he had with Khloé.

The ex-couple decided to finish in 2019 at the latest, after the Treehouse to be seen, kissing, Jordyn Woods, a socialite who was a close friend of Kylie Jenner. Earlier, in the year 2018, the player had betrayed him, the mother, is True, though, that they have tried the world.



Quarantine brings Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott