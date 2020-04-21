Kylie Jenner has been photographed without any make-up or extensions, and it appears that beyond recognition

Kylie Jenner has been photographed on Sunday (the 19th) while he was breaking the quarantine by the Covid-19 championship, and has appeared completely unrecognizable.

The socialite’s 22-year-old was caught by the paparazzi with no make-up and extensions, while visiting his friend Stassie Karanikolaou at his home in Beverly Hills.

The way that the Quarantine has turned Kylie Jenner, back into a white girl pic.twitter.com/FQjlTEY95F A — B Film (@BeyonceLeague) April 20, 2020

In the pictures released by the Daily Mail, the Jenner’s can be seen without the usual long hair, or facial contours, while wearing a comfortable sweatshirt in pastels, and a set of trousers and a tie.

In the same way that she had left her shoes and socks are completely forgotten, and had to walk barefoot to the Mercedes G-Wagon was parked outside the house of your best friend.

In the cards Case is also shown with a big smile and a bag of chips tucked under her arm while you say good-bye to the Karanikolaou look simple, it is far from the aspect that it normally has in the social network.

These cosmetics do wonders, “Who is this?” and ” Why is she with bare feet, my goddess?”, there have been a few reactions to the photo so shocking in Twitter account.

Source: Maria Fuenmayor / Publimetro.